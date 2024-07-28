12 killed in rocket attack in Israel’s Majdal Shams; Hezbollah denies responsibility

As many as 12 people died after a rocket was launched towards Israeli-occupied Majdal Shams in Syria, which Israel alleges was carried out by Iran-backed Hezbollah, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Following a direct hit in the area of Majdal Shams, a large Druze town, on Saturday evening, 12 people were killed, including children and teenagers between the ages of 10 and 20.

At least 19 were wounded to varying degrees, including six seriously injured, three moderately injured, and 10 lightly injured, including those suffering from anxiety attacks.

They were transported to hospitals by Magen David Adom (MDA) teams and IDF helicopters, MDA said in a statement.

Following the direct hit in Majdal Shams, about 100 doses and blood components were provided to hospitals, MDA stated, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The MDA has asked the public to donate blood during the week. Reportedly, the rocket hit a soccer field near a playground.

Senior MDA medic Idan Avshalom said, “We arrived at the soccer field and saw destruction and items on fire. Victims were lying on the grass, and the scenes were difficult.”

Avshalom further stated that the team immediately began triaging the injured. Some of the injured were taken to local clinics, and teams were also directed to those clinics.

“During the incident, there were additional alerts and medical treatment for the injured is still ongoing,” Avshalom added.

The Chief of the General Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Northern Command’s Commanding Officer, the Operations Directorate Head, the Israel Air Force Head, and other members of the General Staff Forum are still conducting a situational assessment of the incident.

Additionally, the Northern Command’s Commanding Office, Major-General Ori Gordin, conducted a situational assessment in Majdal Shams, where he also visited the incident area.

Following the attack, alarms were activated in the Majdal Shams area in Northern Galilee at 6:18 pm.

The Israel Police reported that they are dealing with several scenes where shrapnel fell in the north of the Golan directly after initial reports of the incident, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Taking to an X Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office informed that he would fly to the country early due to the incident.

Benjamin Netanyahu, travelled to Washington this week for a series of high-level meetings.

“Immediately upon learning of the disaster in Majdal Shams, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed that his return to Israel be brought forward as quickly as possible,” Netanyahu’s office said in a post on X.

Israel accuses Hezbollah

Shortly after the attack, Israel Defense Forces(IDF) alleged that The rocket came from Lebanon, from where Hezbollah has been striking Israel relentlessly since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

“We know exactly where the rocket was launched from today… This is a Hezbollah rocket, and whoever launches such a rocket into a built-up area wants to kill civilians, wants to kill children,” said IDF on X.

Hezbollah denied the accusation

However, according to the reports, Hezbollah swiftly denied responsibility for the attack.

The group said in a statement it “categorically denies the allegations reported by certain ‘enemy media’ and various media platforms concerning the targeting of Majdal Shams” Al Jazeera reported.

The Iranian-backed group further claimed that the Islamic Resistance has no connection to this incident, referring to its military wing.

With inputs from ANI