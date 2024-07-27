UK won’t challenge ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu, Gallant

The United Kingdom has officially decided to drop its objection to the arrest warrant being issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The announcement was made by a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The official said that the UK will not proceed with efforts to question whether the ICC has jurisdiction to issue arrests for Israeli top two ministers.

“On the ICC submission … I can confirm the government will not be pursuing the proposal in line with our longstanding position that this is a matter for the court to decide on,” the spokesperson announced on Friday.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had planned to challenge the warrant. However, this announcement follows a change in government, with the Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, now in power.

Labour and Co-Operative MP of the United Kingdom while welcoming the decision wrote on X, “This is a highly significant moment because it clears the way for the court to issue arrest warrants for both Benjamin Netanyahu for his conduct in the war in Gaza and for Hamas leaders for their appalling acts of October 7.”

He further added, “It was obvious to many that the Sunak Government’s attempt to question the ICC’s jurisdiction was not legally credible and it is a relief that Foreign Secretary David Lammy has righted a wrong.”

Sources within the Labour Party told Middle East Eye about the plans on Thursday, July 25, along with intentions to restrict arms sales to Israel over its war on Gaza.

In May, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan indicated he was seeking arrests, citing allegations of war crimes during the Gaza conflict.

He also requested warrants for Yehya al-Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, along with Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, the head of the group’s military wing, and Ismail Haniyeh, who sits atop Hamas’ political bureau and is seen as the group’s overall leader.

Around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage in the Gaza Strip during the Hamas attacks in the Israeli border area on October 7.

The unprecedented attack was the trigger for Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, in which more than 35,500 people are said to have been killed so far.

It is pertinent to note that the ICC has been investigating both Israeli and Palestinian actions since 2021, following Palestine’s recognition as a UN observer state.