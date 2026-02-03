US-India trade deal historic milestone for global stability: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, February 3, hailed the US-India trade deal as a historic milestone for global stability.

India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, President Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

“A historic milestone for global economic stability! I congratulate PM Narendra Modi ji on concluding this landmark trade agreement with the US,” Naidu said in a post on ‘X’.

— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 3, 2026

Reducing tariffs to 18 per cent is a visionary move that strengthens the bond between the world’s two greatest democracies and ensures continued global growth, he said.

Under the PM’s leadership, India is cementing its role as a global economic powerhouse, observed the TDP supremo, adding that the Indo-American deal will significantly boost India’s export competitiveness, creating immense opportunities for our youth and farmers, including those in Andhra Pradesh.