US: Indian techie works for 4 startups, goes viral for moonlighting

An Indian software engineer working at the silicon valley in the United States has gone viral for moonlighting. He was working for four start ups simultaneously.

The software engineer identified as Soham Parekh was exposed in a social media post by an entrepreneur. The entrepreneur, Suhail who is the founder of Playground AI took to X and exposed Parekh, saying, “There’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware.”

Suhail also shared Parekh’s resume, stating that most links shared on the CV are now expired. “I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying/scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses,” the entrepreneur added.

PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware.



I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying / scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses. — Suhail (@Suhail) July 2, 2025

Suhail went on to say that he tried to guide Parekh and to give the latter a chance. However, it didn’t work. After the post went Viral Parekh, confessed to moonlighting and explained why he did so.

Appearing on a podcast, the software engineer, said, “It is true, I am not proud of what I have done and that’s something I don’t endorse either. Financial circumstances led me to do so.”

Soham Parekh gave a podcast interview after going viral.



He admitted working 3–4 jobs at once since 2022, said it wasn’t a scam, blamed financial stress, and claimed he wrote all the code himself.



Honestly… he should just sell a course or build a startup at this point… pic.twitter.com/aFQq7rAfyn — Abu (@abuchanlife) July 4, 2025

He further said “No one really likes to work 140 hours a week,” adding that he had to do it out of necessity. Parekh said he wanted to come out of a tough situation and that working multiple jobs could help alleviate the situation.

He denied the allegations that a team of juniour developers assisted him while working four jobs. “I wish I had the money and I wish that was true however, it is not,” Parekh explained. He claimed that any of the founders he worked for could testify his claim.

The software engineer revealed that there were multiple occasions where he had to do the programming on behalf of others. When asked if he had planned a financial model to keep up with the four jobs, Parekh said that it wasn’t a business to him and that he cared for all the firms he worked for.

He reiterated that he moonlighted since he was in a financial crisis.