US, Iranian officials head to Switzerland to resume talks

As the US-Israel war on Iran entered its 113th day on Saturday, June 20, US envoy Steve Witkoff is on his way to Switzerland for renewed talks with Iran, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to join the negotiations.

The discussions are part of a 60-day diplomatic process aimed at reaching a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran. According to Axios, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Switzerland on Friday, June 19, and is expected to facilitate the talks.

🇮🇷🇺🇸Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is planning to travel to Switzerland on Saturday, according to a source with knowledge. The source said this could still change

🇮🇷🇺🇸According to a source from one of the mediating countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told… https://t.co/m7DKFV7It4 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 20, 2026

The negotiations were initially due to begin on Friday but were postponed amid uncertainty over the security situation in Lebanon.

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Fresh Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill five despite ceasefire

Iran is reportedly seeking assurances that the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is holding before proceeding with the next phase of diplomacy.

Despite the truce announced on Friday, violence continued in southern Lebanon. Lebanese state media reported that fresh Israeli strikes on Saturday killed five people across several locations. According to the state-run National News Agency, three people were killed in Arab Salim, one in Deir Zahrani and another in Dweir following a drone strike on a motorbike.

The latest attacks came after overnight Israeli strikes reportedly killed 47 people and wounded 97 others on Friday, highlighting the fragility of the ceasefire and the challenges facing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

US intelligence flags risks to diplomacy

A report by the Washington Post said US intelligence agencies have warned the Trump administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could take actions that undermine efforts to secure a lasting agreement with Iran.

According to the report, intelligence assessments suggest Israel is likely to continue military operations against Hezbollah despite diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in Lebanon. US officials reportedly fear that any significant escalation could complicate negotiations with Tehran and weaken the framework agreed by Washington and Iran.

The report said the assessments reflect growing differences between the Trump administration and Netanyahu’s government over developments in Lebanon. President Donald Trump has publicly urged restraint and acknowledged disagreements with the Israeli leader over the handling of the conflict.

Next steps in the diplomatic process

Araghchi is still expected to travel to Switzerland, although his plans could change depending on developments in the region.

Meanwhile, talks between Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to take place in Washington from June 23 to 25, according to a US State Department announcement.

The proposed 14-point memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran includes a commitment to conclude negotiations on a final agreement within 60 days. The framework also outlines sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets, support for Iranian oil exports and a permanent halt to military operations, including in Lebanon.