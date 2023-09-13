US: Los Angeles renames intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini

The Los Angeles City Council in the United States (US) on Tuesday, September 12, voted to name an intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini, whose death in police custody last year sparked the largest Iranian protests in decades, Reuters reported.

The intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue will be renamed “Women Life Freedom Square”, according to a record of the City Council vote on its website.

This comes ahead of the death anniversary of Amini, September 16, who was arrested by morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests often referred to as the “Women, Life, and Freedom” protests that swept Iran for months, only subsiding in January. Protests were renewed periodically in several locations during the months that followed.

At least 500 people were killed across the country after Iranian authorities brutally suppressed the protests.