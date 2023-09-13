US: Los Angeles renames intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini

The intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue will be renamed "Women Life Freedom Square", according to a record of the City Council vote on its website.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th September 2023 9:15 pm IST
Los Angeles renames intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini
Mahsa Amini

The Los Angeles City Council in the United States (US) on Tuesday, September 12, voted to name an intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini, whose death in police custody last year sparked the largest Iranian protests in decades, Reuters reported.

Peoples Career

The intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue will be renamed “Women Life Freedom Square”, according to a record of the City Council vote on its website.

Also Read
Iran arrests Mahsa Amini’s uncle ahead of first death anniversary

This comes ahead of the death anniversary of Amini, September 16, who was arrested by morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

MS Education Academy

Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests often referred to as the “Women, Life, and Freedom” protests that swept Iran for months, only subsiding in January. Protests were renewed periodically in several locations during the months that followed.

At least 500 people were killed across the country after Iranian authorities brutally suppressed the protests.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th September 2023 9:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button