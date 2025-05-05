US offers $1,000 to illegally staying immigrants for voluntary return

President Donald Trump has made immigration enforcement and the mass deportation of immigrants in the US illegally a centerpiece of his campaign, but that is a costly, resource-intensive endeavour.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th May 2025 9:03 pm IST
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz to be Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Washington. AP/PTI

Washington: The Trump administration says it is going to pay immigrants in the United States illegally who’ve returned to their home country voluntarily USD 1,000 as it pushes forward with its mass deportation agenda.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Monday that it’s also paying for travel assistance and that those people who use an app called CBP Home to tell the government that they plan to return home will be “deprioritised” for detention and removal by immigration enforcement.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” Secretary Kristi Noem said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Trump threatens 100 pc tariff on foreign-made films

President Donald Trump has made immigration enforcement and the mass deportation of immigrants in the US illegally a centerpiece of his campaign, but that is a costly, resource-intensive endeavour.

While the Republican administration is pushing Congress for a massive increase in resources for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement department responsible for removing people from the country, it’s also pushing people in the country illegally to “self-deport.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th May 2025 9:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button