US officials visited Saudi Arabia to review relations, energy supplies: White House

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 27th May 2022 10:06 pm IST
US officials visited Saudi Arabia to review relations, energy supplies: White House
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre

Washington: White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein visited Saudi Arabia to review the Biden administration’s engagement with the Kingdom on a range of issues, including energy supplies, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Also Read
Yemen looks for fresh funding, wheat supplies amidst escalating food crisis

“Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein were in the region to follow up on conversations on a range of range of issues including Iran’s disability destabilizing activities, ensuring stable global energy supplies and other regional issues,” Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button