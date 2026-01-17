US, Pakistani troops conclude joint training exercise ‘Inspired Gambit 2026’

The exercise concluded this week 'focused on combined infantry skills and tactics, and counterterrorism operations,' the statement added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 12:24 pm IST
US sanctions Pakistan's aerospace agency over proliferation
Representational Image

Islamabad: American and Pakistani troops concluded joint training at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi during exercise “Inspired Gambit 2026”.

Training exercises like this between the US and Pakistan strengthen our long-standing defence ties, Dawn reported on Saturday, quoting a statement issued by the US Central Command (Centcom).

The exercise concluded this week “focused on combined infantry skills and tactics, and counterterrorism operations,” the statement added.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The two-week exercise held between January 8-16 comes amid broader signs of re-engagement between the two defence establishments, the report said.

Military-to-military ties between Pakistan and the United States appear to be strengthening, marked by renewed joint training, major defence sales and unusually warm rhetoric from President Donald Trump towards Pakistan’s military leadership, it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 12:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button