US plans strikes on Iran using ‘mother of all bombs’: Report

Washington: The US military has developed plans for potential strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities that include the possible use of its largest non-nuclear bomb, the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), CNN reported on Thursday, October 15, citing multiple US officials familiar with the planning.

Known as the “mother of all bombs”, the weapon could be deployed if US President Donald Trump orders a resumption of combat operations. The reported targets include Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected nuclear facility where the US and Israel believe Iran has stored components of its nuclear programme.

The plans come amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end a war that has continued for more than six months. Trump is also facing domestic political pressure ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

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Questions over effectiveness

Weighing 21,600 pounds (approximately 9.8 tonnes), the GPS-guided MOAB detonates before hitting the ground, producing a powerful blast across a wide area. According to CNN, it can affect an area equivalent to about nine city blocks.

However, sources familiar with the military planning questioned whether the bomb could destroy deeply buried nuclear installations. Pickaxe Mountain is believed to be protected by layers of granite, which could limit the weapon’s effectiveness against facilities located underground.

The bomb’s extensive blast radius also raises concerns about civilian casualties if it is used against energy infrastructure near populated areas.

Military options and escalation risks

CNN reported that military planners have prepared several strike options as the Trump administration seeks a way to end the conflict while giving the president an outcome he could present as a victory.

Some officials have privately questioned whether additional attacks would achieve Washington’s stated objectives. The MOAB could serve as a psychological weapon against Tehran, but sources cited by CNN said it was unlikely to deliver a decisive military outcome on its own.

The US military is also preparing for possible Iranian retaliation if Trump authorises renewed attacks. The president has said he would refrain from launching further strikes before the midterm elections, although the military continues to prepare options.

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Previous use in Afghanistan

Developed during the Iraq War, the MOAB was designed primarily to target large concentrations of troops and equipment, as well as certain above-ground structures. Its enormous blast was also intended to intimidate enemy forces.

Trump authorised its first combat deployment in 2017, during his first presidency, against an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan. Afghan officials said the strike killed 36 militants and destroyed tunnels, weapons and ammunition. US and Afghan officials reported no civilian deaths.

White House and Pentagon respond

A White House official told CNN that the administration does not comment on sensitive military plans that may or may not exist, adding that Trump “keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon”.

The Pentagon said it plans for a range of operational scenarios to carry out presidential and defence secretary directives.

Iranian officials have said Tehran will continue pursuing its demands through military capabilities, negotiations and regional leverage. These include lifting US sanctions and the naval blockade, as well as withdrawing US forces from the region.