US poverty rate soared in 2022, kids worst hit

Data also showed that the child poverty rate more than doubled, from 5.2 percent in 2021 to 12.4 percent in 2022.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th September 2023 2:54 pm IST
Conceptual image of poverty and hunger

Washington: The poverty rate in the US increased to 12.4 percent in 2022, with child poverty more than doubling from 2021, according to a Census Bureau report.

Peoples Career

The Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM), which measures whether people have enough resources to cover their needs, increased 4.6 percentage points in 2022 from a year earlier, Xinhua news agency quoted the report released late Tuesday as saying.

The data also showed that the child poverty rate more than doubled, from 5.2 percent in 2021 to 12.4 percent in 2022.

MS Education Academy

It was the largest change in child poverty since the agency began tracking the index in 2009, the report said.

Also Read
US health agency recommends updated COVID boosters

The rise in poverty amounted to an increase of 15.3 million Americans living in poverty, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank.

The surge in poverty is “stunning”, Sharon Parrott, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said in a statement.

“The rise in the poverty rate, the largest on record in over 50 years both overall and for children, underscores the critical role that policy choices play in the level of poverty rate and hardship in the country,” Parrott said.

The SPM includes income as well as the impact of non-cash assistance, such as food aid and housing assistance.

Parrott said that the end of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit in 2022 was a cause of the sharp increase in child poverty and called for lawmakers to reinstate the benefit.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th September 2023 2:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button