US President announces pick for new labour secretary

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2023 7:12 am IST
US President Joe Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden announced that he’s nominating Julie Su to serve as his administration’s labour secretary.

Su currently serves as the deputy secretary of labour and would replace Marty Walsh, who’s stepping down to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association, Xinhua news agency reported.

Previously, Su was California’s labour secretary and spent 17 years as a civil rights attorney, according to the White House.

A graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School, Su is the daughter of immigrants, speaking Mandarin and Spanish, the White House said.

