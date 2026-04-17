US President Trump hails productive discussion with Modi

Trump had called Modi on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral relationship and share perspectives on the situation in West Asia, where the US and Israel have launched a war on Iran.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th April 2026 8:02 am IST
US President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi shaking hands during a diplomatic meeting.
Narendra Modi and Donald Trump in conversation

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday, April 17, said he had a “very good conversation” with his “friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was referring to the talks the two leaders had on Tuesday.

“I had a very good talk with him, and he’s a friend of mine from India, and he’s doing great. We had a very good conversation,” Trump told reporters here as he headed to Las Vegas to address a roundtable on tax cuts.

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Trump had called Modi on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral relationship and share perspectives on the situation in West Asia, where the US and Israel have launched a war on Iran.

The US and Iran declared a two-week ceasefire on April 7. They engaged in peace talks with Washington, insisting that Tehran give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons and uranium enrichment.

The war with Iran has sent gas prices soaring as Tehran blocked the sea lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow gateway for a fifth of global oil supplies.

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During the Trump-Modi phone call on Tuesday, the two leaders stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

According to the US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor, the 40-minute conversation ended with Trump telling Modi, “we all love you”.

Tuesday’s phone call was the second between the two leaders since the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th April 2026 8:02 am IST

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