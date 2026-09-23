US says Sudan’s army, RSF leaders cannot govern country

Washington: The United States has declared that the leaders of Sudan’s two warring military factions are unfit to govern the country, accusing both sides of rejecting a humanitarian truce and intensifying attacks that have killed civilians.

The State Department said on Tuesday, September 22, that neither the Sudanese Armed Forces nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces had demonstrated a serious commitment to ending the conflict.

Instead, the two forces have expanded combat operations and drone attacks despite repeated US appeals for an immediate humanitarian pause, the department said.

“Regrettably, neither the Sudanese Armed Forces nor the Rapid Support Forces have made serious commitments to an immediate truce and instead have redoubled combat operations and drone strikes which kill civilians,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Washington has asked both parties to accept a proposed humanitarian truce without imposing preconditions. It has also called for an inclusive political dialogue leading to a transition to civilian government.

“These are essential steps to achieving a durable peace in Sudan,” Pigott said.

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The statement described the war in Sudan as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and said President Donald Trump remained committed to ending it.

The administration said it was prepared to work with any government or organisation willing to serve as a serious partner in efforts to secure peace.

However, it warned that Washington would seek to increase pressure on the combatants and the networks supporting the conflict if the fighting continued.

“In the meantime, we will seek to raise the cost of continued conflict on all belligerents and the networks which fuel the conflict,” the statement said.

It did not specify whether Washington was considering new economic sanctions, diplomatic restrictions or other measures against the factions and their supporters.

The State Department directly rejected claims by either military faction to be Sudan’s legitimate government.

“Neither the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces, nor their respective leaders, represent legitimate, constitutional governance for Sudan – they rule through force of arms alone,” it said.

“The conduct of each leader of the warring factions renders them ineligible to govern the country,” the statement added.

The unusually direct language placed equal responsibility on the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Washington said its objective was to restore peace and return political authority to the Sudanese people.

The administration also backed a civilian-led political process. It said Sudanese citizens were prepared to participate in a meaningful national dialogue if conditions allowed.

“We seek to restore peace and give power back to the Sudanese people,” the State Department said. “The United States and President Trump are ready to support a plan for peace.”

The department did not identify the proposed humanitarian truce or disclose whether either faction had formally rejected its terms. It also did not name the countries, companies or organisations that it believes are sustaining the conflict.