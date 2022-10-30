US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar; discuss Ukraine war

Jaishankar thanked Blinken for his "strong and clear message" on counter-terrorism as well as his call for holding those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accountable.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th October 2022 11:12 am IST
S Jaishankar and Antony Blinken.

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counterterrorism and other regional and global issues.

The two leaders spoke on Saturday.

The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine, Ned Price, spokesperson of the State Department said in a readout of the call on Saturday.

“Good to speak to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues,” Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

Blinken, while addressing an informal session of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai via video message on Friday, said allowing the architects of the Mumbai attacks to go unpunished will send wrong message.

“We have a responsibility to the victims and to people everywhere to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds,” Blinken added.

