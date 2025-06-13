US shifts military resources in Middle East amid Israel-Iran tensions

Washington: The United States is shifting military resources, including ships, in the Middle East in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran and a possible retaliatory attack by Tehran, according to two US officials Friday.

The Navy has directed the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean and has directed a second destroyer to begin moving forward, so it can be available if requested by the White House.

One of the officials says President Donald Trump is meeting with his National Security Council principals to discuss the situation. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.