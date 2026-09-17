US strikes in Iran may amount to war crimes, UN experts say

Investigators cite civilian deaths in US strikes while raising wider concerns over rights abuses in Iran

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
Aerial view of mourners at a cemetery in Iran during a memorial event.
Approximately 100 graves were dug up in Minab for the teachers and children killed in airstrike on February 28.

Geneva: Human rights experts commissioned by the UN’s top human rights body say they have found “reasonable grounds” to believe the United States committed war crimes in two strikes in Iran, including on a school in the southern city of Minab.

The international fact-finding mission on Iran says the findings centre on a pair of airstrikes which killed at least 178 civilians, including women and children.

The team also said that killings by state security forces occurred on a “staggering scale” in Iran.

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It said civilians were caught between “gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by their own government and the nation’s deadly conflict with the United States and Israel.”

At the start of the war in February, at least one US missile hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh in Minab, according to an Associated Press investigation. There has been no final accounting of what happened. Iranian state media have said 168 people were killed in the strike, most of them children.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

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