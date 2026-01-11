US strikes ISIS targets in Syria after deadly ambush

The large-scale strikes, conducted by the US alongside partner forces, occurred around 12:30 pm ET, according to US Central Command.

US prepares for strike on ISIS targets in Syria
US prepares for strike on ISIS targets in Syria ( Image credit: US Central Command)

Washington: The US has launched another round of retaliatory strikes against the Islamic State in Syria following last month’s ambush that killed two US soldiers and one American civilian interpreter in the country.

The large-scale strikes, conducted by the US alongside partner forces, occurred around 12:30 pm ET, according to US Central Command. The strikes hit multiple Islamic State targets across Syria.

Saturday’s strikes are part of a broader operation that is part of President Donald Trump’s response to the deadly ISIS attack that killed Sgt Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, Sgt William Nathaniel Howard, and Ayad Mansoor Sakat, the civilian interpreter, in Palmyra last month.

“Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice,” US Central Command said in a statement Saturday.

The administration is calling the response to the Palmyra attacks Operation Hawkeye Strike. Both Torres-Tovar and Howard were members of the Iowa National Guard.

It launched Dec 19 with another large-scale strike that hit 70 targets across central Syria that had IS infrastructure and weapons.

