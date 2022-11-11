US student visa interview likely to be waived for these applicants

Indian students comprise nearly 20 percent of the international students in the US

Updated: 11th November 2022 11:41 am IST
US student visa interview
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The United States is likely to remove the mandatory US student visa interview requirement for certain categories of applicants. A few other categories of visas are also likely to be exempted from in-person interview requirement.

As per a senior official from US Embassy in India, a person who has already obtained any type of US visa will become eligible for a visa interview waiver for student, business, and tourist visas.

Apart from it, applicants whose B1 and B2 visas have expired in the last four years are also eligible for a visa waiver.

The move is intended to reduce the backlog of visa applications and address the issue of staff shortage. It is expected that visa processing will be back to pre-pandemic levels by the summer of 2023.

US student visa interview waiver

It is likely that US student visa interview will be waived for applicants who have traveled to the US on a tourist visa in the past.

The step will help many Indian students as they are the largest overseas group in the US. In 2022, around 82000 Indians received US student visas.

In the US, Indian students comprise nearly 20 percent of the international students in the country.

US takes other steps to reduce wait time

Apart from waiving the in-person interview requirement for categories of applicants for student and other visas, the US embassy is increasing staff and sending dropbox cases to other places to reduce the wait time.

As per the US Embassy official, the wait time has already been reduced from 450 days to around nine months.

In terms of the total number of US visas issued in a year, India ranks third. The first two spots on the list are occupied by Mexico and China. However, it is expected that India will move up to the second spot surpassing China in terms of the number of US visas.

US embassy and consulates in India

There are four US Consulates and one embassy in India. The US embassy is located in New Delhi whereas the consulates are located in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Currently, the visa appointment wait time at embassy and consulates is as follows

Delhi

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors925
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors43
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers317
Interview Waiver Visitors291
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors43
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 305
Source: US Department of State

Hyderabad

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors787
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors14
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers350
Interview Waiver Visitors206
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors92
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 325
Source: US Department of State

Chennai

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors912
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors42
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers378
Interview Waiver Visitors120
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors10
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 305
Source: US Department of State

Kolkata

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors812
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors10
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers310
Interview Waiver Visitors177
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors50
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 304
Source: US Department of State

Mumbai

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors975
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors42
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers340
Interview Waiver Visitors353
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors92
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 303
Source: US Department of State

Real-time visa appointment wait time at the US embassy and consulates in India can be viewed on the official website of the US Department of State (click here).

