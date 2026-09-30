US troops leave last Iraq air base as 12-year mission ends

Baghdad: The US military announced on Wednesday, September 30, that it has completed the withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, ending a 12-year mission to fight the Islamic State group.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement that U.S. troops and equipment had completed an “orderly departure” from the last air base where they had been present in northern Iraq.

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“This milestone reflects the success of a 12-year campaign that defeated ISIS as an organized military threat in Iraq and across the region,” he said. “It also marks a transition from a wartime coalition mission to an Iraqi-led security effort supported by a more normal bilateral security relationship.”