US unveils 21-point plan to end Gaza war

Washington: The United States has proposed a 21-point initiative to end the Gaza war and lay the groundwork for a future Palestinian state, according to a document obtained by The Times of Israel.

The plan was shared with selected Arab and Muslim governments during the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Here are the 21-points

Gaza designated a terror-free, de-radicalised zone with full redevelopment. Immediate ceasefire once Israel and Hamas publicly agree, followed by phased Israel Defence Forces withdrawal. Release of all hostages within 48 hours of Israeli acceptance. Large prisoner exchange, including hundreds serving life terms and more than 1,000 Gazans detained since the war began. Amnesty or safe passage abroad for Hamas members who renounce violence. Delivery of at least 600 aid trucks daily, with rapid infrastructure repair and debris removal. Neutral aid distribution under UN and Red Crescent oversight, free from interference. Formation of a transitional Palestinian technocratic administration, supervised by a US-led international committee with Arab and European partners. Economic revival plan and low-tariff special economic zone to attract investment and jobs. Guarantee against forced displacement, while allowing voluntary movement and return. Exclusion of Hamas from governance and destruction of offensive military networks, including tunnels. Regional security guarantees to prevent renewed attacks. Deployment of an international stabilisation force to oversee security and train a new Palestinian police service. Israeli pledge of no annexation or permanent occupation of Gaza. Partial rollout permitted if Hamas rejects terms, in areas certified free of militants. End to Israeli strikes in Qatar, recognising Doha’s mediating role. Structured de-radicalisation programme, including interfaith outreach. Right of return for any residents who leave temporarily. US-brokered Israeli–Palestinian dialogue for long-term coexistence. Palestinian Authority reforms to enable responsible governance. A clear route to recognised Palestinian statehood once reconstruction and reforms are complete.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who drafted the plan, described discussions with regional leaders as “very productive” and expressed confidence that a resolution could be reached soon.

Policy shift and international response

The plan represents a major shift in US policy. It encourages Palestinians to remain in Gaza and includes a framework for eventual statehood—contrasting sharply with President Donald Trump’s earlier remarks in February, when he suggested relocating Gaza’s population.

Trump expressed optimism on Friday, September 26, stating that “intense negotiations” are ongoing and could produce a breakthrough soon. “All countries in the region are engaged, Hamas is aware of discussions, and Israel has been fully informed,” he added.

Gaza continues to face a severe humanitarian emergency. Local authorities report over 66,000 deaths since the outbreak of fighting on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacks on southern Israel killed roughly 1,200 people and left 251 hostages.