Video: Shoes thrown at Netanyahu poster during Gaza protest in Seoul

Seoul: A video widely circulated on social media shows protesters in the South Korean capital hurling shoes at a large poster of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The demonstration on Saturday, September 27, featured Palestinian flags and banners denouncing Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

The clip captures demonstrators striking the poster, marked with red stains resembling blood. Placards written in Korean accused Israel of carrying out “collective massacres” in Gaza.

Throwing shoes at a leader’s image is considered a grave insult in many cultures, and the rally reflected mounting criticism of Israel’s offensive and concern over the civilian toll.

The Seoul protest was part of a wider wave of demonstrations held across several cities on Saturday.

In Liverpool, thousands gathered near the central station on the eve of the Labour Party conference, demanding an end to arms sales to Israel.

Berlin witnessed tens of thousands at the “All Eyes on Gaza” march, chanting “Free Palestine” and carrying signs reading “Stop the massacre.”

Paris saw massive crowds rejecting what they described as “genocide in Gaza,” urging France to pressure Israel to halt its assault.

In Cape Town, over 3,000 protesters demanded the severing of trade and diplomatic ties, including the closure of Israel’s embassy.

