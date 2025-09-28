Israeli attacks kill 24 Palestinians in Gaza since dawn

Gaza Strip: At least 24 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday, September 28, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.

According to the Wafa News Agency, in the early hours of Sunday morning, eight Palestinians — including women and children — lost their lives when Israeli warplanes targeted two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Several others sustained injuries in the strikes.

The Israeli army has continued large-scale demolition operations, deliberately bombing and levelling apartment buildings in both northern and southern Gaza City. Witnesses reported widespread destruction as residential blocks were reduced to rubble.

The latest strikes follow a wave of intense bombardments on Saturday, which left at least 98 Palestinians dead, including a journalist, in different parts of Gaza.

In one of the most destructive incidents, 12 civilians, among them children, were killed and about 60 others injured when Israeli warplanes hit a crowded market area in Nuseirat camp.

Israeli forces bombed a crowded market in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. Al Awda Hospital confirmed the killing at least 12 Palestinians and around 60 others injured. pic.twitter.com/G28pegYZcD — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 27, 2025

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the army is “intensifying its strikes in Gaza and advancing to the decisive stage.”

He added that more than 750,000 Palestinians have been displaced from Gaza City to the south. In a post on X, Katz warned, “If Hamas does not release all hostages and give up its weapons, Gaza will be destroyed and Hamas will be eliminated.”

צה"ל מגביר את עוצמת התקיפות בעזה ומקדם את שלב ההכרעה.



למעלה מ-750 אלף תושבים התפנו מהעיר עזה דרומה, למרות איומי חמאס, והתנועה נמשכת.



מגדלי טרור בעיר הוקרסו ותשתיות טרור נהרסו. נגמ"שי נפץ אוטונומיים מופעלים לפני הכוחות לסיכול מטענים, ומעטפת האש להגנה על הכוחות המתמרנים מהאוויר… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 27, 2025

Since the war began in October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed at least 65,926 Palestinians and injured more than 167,800, according to documented figures. The prolonged conflict has also devastated displacement camps, with thousands of tents destroyed by airstrikes or rendered unliveable due to harsh weather conditions.

As the Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens, civilians continue to bear the heaviest toll of the war, enduring relentless bombardment, mass displacement, and deteriorating living conditions.