US woman files HR complaint against colleague for not being invited to wedding

A woman in the United States filed a complaint against her colleague after reportedly not being invited to the latter’s wedding. The woman also accused the colleague of “creating a hostile environment.”

In a post on Reddit, the bride shared how she felt about the incident, “This was honestly one of the weirdest work things I’ve ever dealt with. There’s a woman in my office I’m friendly with, but not close to. We’ve had small talk here and there, nothing deep. No lunches together. No real outside-of-work connection. She found out I was getting married and asked when the wedding was. Then she straight up asked if she was invited. I kinda laughed and said, “Oh no, it’s really small. Just close friends and family.” I didn’t think anything of it.”

The situation caused tension in the office and the woman added that the matter was reported to the Human Resources (HR). The HR department reviewed the complaint and decided not to force the bride to include the coworker in her guest list, citing that the wedding was a personal matter.

The post gained massive traction, with users siding with the bride, stating that she shouldn’t be forced to invite someone to her wedding, especially if she doesn’t know them well.

Some reactions to the post

Reacting to the post, some users said that this a bizarre incident and supported the bride.

Substatial-Sir-9947 said “I would report her to HR for creating an uncomfortable environment now”

HoldFast02 asked, ” Who even wants to go to some random coworker’s wedding?”

Beyarboo said Definitely seems like the coworker is heading towards hostile work environment territory. it not already there.