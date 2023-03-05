USA: 31-yr-old woman who birthed 13-yr-old’s baby to not be jailed

A 31-year-old woman from the US state of Colorado who confessed to having sexual relations with a 13-year-old last year will not go to jail.

The Fountain Police Department charged Andrea Serrano with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, as well as sexual assault on a minor.

Upon her arrest in 2022, she was charged with sexual assault. Her attorneys, however, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that requires her to register as a sex offender but keeps her out of jail. According to sources, Andrea Serrano has accepted the contract.

Andrea Serrano was also pregnant with the teen’s child when she was arrested last year and gave birth to a baby boy.

The survivor’s mother, who is now 14, is dissatisfied with the bargain. “My son has been robbed of his childhood, in my opinion. He now has to be a father. He’s a victim, and he’ll have to deal with that for the rest of his life,” KKTV spoke with the mother.

The mother also claims that if the genders in the case were reversed, the accused would face harsher punishment.

“I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her,” said the survivor’s mother to KKTV.

Incest is a class four felony in Colorado, thus it was reduced to a lower charge in this case. According to sources, Andrea Serrano might be sentenced to ten years to life in ‘sex offender intense supervised probation’ by the judge, which will be determined by a hearing in May.