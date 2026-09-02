USD 499 Dyson toothbrush lets you watch inside your mouth

Brushing your teeth may get a luxurious upgrade. Dyson’s latest toothbrush promises to turn your everyday mundane activity into a refreshing affair, almost like stepping out of a waterfall.

Confused? Well, the hair styling company has released its latest artificial intelligence (AI) toothbrush priced at a whopping USD 499 (Rs 47,000 approximately).

What’s fascinating is that it has a 100,000-pixel macro-lens camera that analyses 28 images per second, identifies interdental gaps and sprays a jet of mouth rinse to remove plaque.

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It comes with three brushing intensity modes (gentle, variable or deep clean), oscillating 245 times a second for superior plaque removal and alerting you when you’re applying too much pressure or using the wrong technique.

To top it all, you can actually watch your live cleaning footage as you brush and get data insights to better support your oral health.

The battery lasts for up to 10 days, and the device has a travel safe mode to allow it to be carried in hand luggage without draining the battery.

It can withstand immersion in water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes and can be used safely in the shower. The toothbrush will also alert you when the brush head needs to be replaced.

Addressing privacy concerns, Dyson said that the toothbrush will shine a white light when the camera is active and turn off when not in use. The 100k-pixel macro lens camera is also optimised for short-range detection.

The teeth cleaning feed you watch through the app is not stored by Dyson, uploaded to the cloud or given to third parties, the website states.

“Only Dyson would look at a toothbrush and think it needs a camera, a machine learning model, and a jet engine” was people’s reaction after Dyson released an artificial intelligence (AI) powered toothbrush priced at 499 USD or approximately Rs 47,000.

Watch it here.