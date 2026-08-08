Use 50 per cent of Hyderabad’s revenue for growth: Kishan Reddy

Though Hyderabad contributes 70 per cent of the revenue to the Telangana government, not even five per cent of it is being spent on the city's development, said Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad.

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Union minister condemns Telangana CM's 'hybrid model' as anti-Ambedkar in a press conference.
G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Congress government in Telangana is “neglecting” several areas of Hyderabad while focusing on the IT hub, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday, August 8, demanded that at least 50 per cent of the city’s revenue be spent on its development.

Though Hyderabad contributes 70 per cent of the revenue to the Telangana government, not even five per cent of it is being spent on the city’s development, Kishan Reddy, the Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, said.

Both BRS and Congress kept focus on IT hubs

Be it the previous BRS regime or the present Congress government, the focus has been on IT hubs such as Hitech City, Kondapur, and Madhapur, but the “original” Hyderabad areas, such as Sanathnagar, Secunderabad, Musheerabad, Amberpet, and Khairatabad, have been neglected, he said.

Subhan Bakery

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Water Works, the main agencies responsible for the city’s development, are facing financial problems and are unable to pay their employees’ salaries, he told reporters here.

“The government is pumping the revenue generated from Hyderabad into Hitech City. Therefore, I urge Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who also holds the municipal portfolio, to spend at least 50 per cent of Hyderabad’s revenue on the city’s development,” Kishan Reddy said.

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