Hyderabad is home to not just Tollywood stars but also many Bollywood celebrities who share a deep connection with the city — from Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu to Dia Mirza and others. Among them is actor who has often spoken fondly about his roots in Hyderabad, and now, an old video of him recalling his childhood memories from the city has gone viral once again.

Vivek Oberoi’s shares his Hyderabad memories

The viral clip is from the press meet of his 2022 Tollywood film Kaduva, where Vivek can be seen expressing his love for the city. He said, “Thank you, Hyderabad. This is the city that I was born in. Mujhe abhi bhi sharam aati hai ki mujhe Telugu utni achi tareeke se aati nahi hai.” He even spoke a few lines in Telugu, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Sharing more about his younger days, he added with a laugh, “I still have family here. My bua lives in Secunderabad. And when I was single and naughty, I used to ride around on a scooter near St. Ann’s School to see all the girls coming out. I love everything about the city, yaar, from going to Gandipet for picnics to evenings at Tank Bund, amazing and beautiful memories of Hyderabad.”

‘Only other person I speak Hyderabadi tint with is Tabu’

Recently another clip went viral online from his Mashable India interview in which Vivek was see speaking about how he grew up surrounded by Hyderabadi culture. “The only other person I speak Hyderabadi tint with is Tabu. You should see when my dad and Tabu sit together they speak pakka Hyderabadi because we all grew up here,” he shared. Recalling a funny incident, he added, “When I came back to Hyderabad after years, some locals saw me and said, ‘Waah miyan, khoob lightaan maarrein,’” leaving everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Oberoi is all set to reunite with Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani for Masti 4. Nearly two decades after the original hit, the trio will once again bring back the humour and chaos that made the Masti franchise a cult favourite since 2004.