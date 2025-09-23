Vivek Oberoi goes full Hyderabadi, says ‘Kya lightaan maarrein’

Mumbai: Whenever a celebrity speaks in Hyderabadi slang, it instantly delights fans of the City of Nizams. And when it’s a Bollywood star, the excitement doubles. A video of actor Vivek Oberoi speaking in Hyderabadi style is now going viral, winning hearts across the internet.

The small clip is from an old interview with Mashable India in which Vivek recalled his bond with Hyderabad and shared how he grew up surrounded by Hyderabadi culture and people.

Born in Hyderabad himself, the actor revealed that he often slips into the slang while chatting with actress Tabu. “The only other person I speak Hyderabadi tint with is Tabu. You should see when my dad and Tabu sit together they speak pakka Hyderabadi because we all grew up in Hyderabad. So, when he and Tabu speak, it is hilarious,” Vivek said with a smile.

Recalling another moment, he added, “I remember when I returned to Hyderabad after many years, some typical Hyderabadis saw me and said, ‘Waah miyan, khoob lightaan maarrein,’” leaving the host in splits.

For the unversed, “lightaan maarrein” is a popular Hyderabadi phrase that means “shining.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Oberoi is reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani for Masti 4. Nearly two decades after the original hit comedy, the trio is all set to bring back their trademark humour and mischievous charm that made the franchise a cult favourite since 2004.