‘Baigan k baatan..’ When Tabu’s Hyderabadi slang left Ajay Devgn in splits

Hyderabad: Tabu, the epitome of beauty, grace and strength, has been ruling the silver screen for nearly 4 decades now. She is one of the refined actors we have in Bollywood. She has starred in several hit films including Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hera Pheri, Andhaadhun, among others. Apart from her movies, everyone is quite aware about the fact that the gorgeous actress shares a deep connection with Hyderabad and its vibe.

Tabu has often been vocal about her love for the city. In one of her old interviews with TOI, the Golmaal Again had said, “I’m a Hyderabadi first and then everything else follows. I was born and brought up here, a larger part of my childhood was here, my school, friends, everything is here.”

And now, we got our hands on one old video where Tabu is seen letting out inner Hyderabadi side. The clip is from 2015 when Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn graced Masti’s one of the popular show ‘See Taare Mastiii Mein’. The trio appeared on the show to promote their movie Drishyam.

In the video, that is going crazy viral on social media, host Naveen Polishetty plays a game ‘Cry On Command’ with the actors. He asks Tabu ‘Aap Hyderabad se ho? Then he starts speaking to Tabu in Hyderabadi and says, ‘Aisa nakko dekho yaaro, aisa kaiku dekhre, dil mein kya toh bhi hora mere.’ This leaves Tabu in splits. The host further points towards Ajay and says, ‘Singham miya dekho kaisa dekhre, unu meku teen chaar laga dete aisa dekhre, baigan mein milaa dete unu.” Tabu instantly replies, “Baigan k baatan kare toh baigan mein ich milaate.” Her hilarious reply leaves both Ajay and Shriya in splits. Watch the video here.

On the professional front, Tabu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Drishyam 2 opposite Ajay Devgn. The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is set to hit the screens on November 18.