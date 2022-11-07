‘Mout daldere’: Amitabh Bachchan learns Hyderabadi slang [Video]

Hyderabad is not only known for its stunning architectural masterpieces and royal food, but the ‘Nawaabon Ka Sheher’ stands out as unique for its slang and vocabulary. People, including celebrities from across the country, find the language very eclectic and colourful. India‘s megastar Amitabh Bachchan too is in awe of it.

A video of Big B learning Hyderabadi slang from boxer Nikhat Zareen is going crazy viral on social media. The clip happens to be from one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

In the viral video, Zareen can be seen speaking a few sentences in Hyderabadi which the Mohabbatein actor repeated in the same tone. The boxer says, “Kya miya kya haal hai? Dikhre ich nai aaj kal tum.” Amitabh, who looks surprised, repeats them. “Mout daldere social media mein,” she continued. Nikhat and Big B were also spotted recreating the star’s famous dialogue, adding to it a bit of Hyderabadi twist. “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare bava lagte hai, naam hai Shehenshah,” they said. Watch the video below.

KBC dekhna nakko bhulo aaj raat 9 baje sirf @SonyTV par 😃 https://t.co/dgBWDKFLJe — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) September 5, 2022

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandana and Neena Gupta. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Uunchai which is set to release on November 11. Apart from this, he also has ‘Project K’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, and a Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.