US’s Russia Sanctions Bill targets India with 100 pc tariffs

Washington: The US Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill to punish Russia and key buyers of its petroleum products, such as China and India, claiming that such trade helps fuel the Ukraine war.

The bill, renamed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was approved by the Senate 86-11.

It allows President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on goods from countries that are the top five importers of Russian oil and gas.

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At present, China, India, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia are the top five importers of oil and gas from Russia.

In addition to Russia sanctions, the bill would extend till 2031 the expiration date of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996, which penalises companies that invest in Iran’s energy sector.

The bipartisan bill was championed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11, and Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

After Graham’s sudden death following a trip to Kyiv, leaders across the aisle moved with renewed vigour to ensure passage of the bill and honour the late Senator’s legacy as an ally of Ukraine.

“This bill forces those primary countries keeping Russia’s economy afloat to make a simple yet critical choice – a choice between doing business with America or buying cheap Russian energy,” said Darline Graham, the late senator’s sister who was appointed to his seat after his death.

It also seeks to impose sanctions on Russian leaders and officials, targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, oligarchs and financial institutions.

Following the vote, Senator Blumenthal told reporters that Graham would be “proud of what we’ve done”.

“These sledgehammer sanctions and tariffs will stop all who are complicit in this murderous, criminal war of aggression against brave free people,” Blumenthal said.

Some Democrats have warned that the bill would give Trump new tariff powers at a time when he has put such levies at the centre of his trade policy.

The bill will now go to the House of Representatives for approval when it reconvenes on August 31.

Democrat Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Don Beyer have criticised the legislation for creating “sweeping new tariff authorities that the president could weaponise with abandon, as he has repeatedly done in the past”.

“We welcome our Senate colleagues’ urgent effort to support Ukraine and punish Russia for its continued illegal war, but this bill would not achieve those goals. Instead, it would allow President Trump to dodge holding Russia accountable and impose yet more tariffs in his destructive trade wars, leaving Americans to foot the bill,” the two leaders said.