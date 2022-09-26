Uttar Pradesh govt to help Dalits turn entrepreneurs

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give preference to Dalits, who come in groups and in the form of societies, seeking various benefits to become entrepreneurs.

The government will also make available a market for products manufactured by them with the help of corporate houses.

According to Lalji Nirmal, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation, “The government has set up project implementation units (PIUs) in every district that will help these Dalit groups to successfully roll out their business ventures. The government has decided to empower Dalits in groups and help make them entrepreneurs.”

“The group could have two or more members and each member will get financial assistance of Rs 50,000,” Nirmal added.

The government has also constituted project implementation units in every district to help Dalit groups successfully run their business. These units will have a project officer, project technical assistant, project computer assistant and a state coordinator at the state level and other staff members, he said.

“The government is also interacting with corporate houses for marketing of products manufactured by these groups of Dalit entrepreneurs,” Nirmal said.

In addition to this, the government will make available land to Dalit groups in villages to set up their units and help them get loan from banks.

“In every such village identified by the government for empowerment of Dalits, development work will be carried out with a corpus of Rs 20 lakh. Apart from this, various departments of the government will also carry out development work in these villages,” he added.

Besides, the government will develop 6,171 Dalit-dominated villages as ‘Adarsh Gram’ where all facilities will be available. Clean drinking water, solar lights, primary schools and proper sanitation among other civic amenities will be ensured in these villages.

All schemes run by the SC Finance and Development Corporation will be known as Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) and PM Adarsh Gram Yojana.

The government has done away with the mandatory provision of Rs 56,000 annual income limit for members of the Scheduled Caste community who want to avail benefits of various schemes run by the Scheduled Caste Finance Corporation.

However, preference would be given to those whose annual income is Rs 2.50 lakh or less. Earlier, only those with an annual income of Rs 56,000 or less could apply for financial assistance from the corporation.