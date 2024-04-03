Uttar Pradesh: Man beats mother with stick, arrested

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2024 7:38 am IST
Man beats mother with stick
Man beats mother with stick- IANS

Bulandshahr: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man, who chased his mother and thrashed her with a stick in front of a temple in Bulandshahr district.

The incident was recorded by a local person and posted on social media.

Also Read
Police yet to nab ‘Chaddi gang’ who stole from Hyderabad school

In the video, the frail elderly woman is seen running from her son – identified as Durgesh Sharma, who calmly walks down the street and follows her around with a stick. The old woman is seen running from one house to another, trying to hide from her son and screaming for help.

MS Education Academy

She even trips on the pavement and barely manages not to fall as she tries to keep her clothes from falling while running.

However, the man keeps following her inside the homes she enters and is seen beating her with the stick as temple bells toll in the background and priests chant the evening prayers.

Finally, the locals managed to catch the man and handed him over to the police, who registered an FIR based on the video.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2024 7:38 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button