Police yet to nab ‘Chaddi gang’ who stole from Hyderabad school

Hyderabad: The police is yet to arrest the notorious ‘Chaddi gang’ that conducted a recent burglary at a school in Hyderabad.

As the gang meticulously plans their crimes, it becomes challenging for the cops to nab them.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Miyapur police inspector V Durga Rama Linga Prasad stated that the investigation is ongoing and the culprits will be arrested soon.

Rs 7.85 lakh stolen from Hyderabad school

In the burglary committed on March 16, the ‘Chaddi gang’ stole approximately Rs 7.85 lakh from the World One School, Hyderabad.

Following the incident, Miyapur police registered a case and started the investigation.

This is not the first incident; the ‘Chaddi gang’ has previously given citizens sleepless nights.

How Chaddi gang operates in Hyderabad

The notorious gang strikes at night and escapes with money and valuables.

According to a report in DC, before conducting the burglary, the members of the gang stays on the city outskirts. After committing the crime, they move to temporary accommodation.

Each member of the gang is assigned a responsibility for successfully committing the crime.

The report quoted Madhapur DCP Dr G. Vineeth advising people to be cautious and avoid allowing strangers into their homes. He also urged people to install CCTV cameras and burglar alarms.

Chaddi Baniyan gang

The gang is a criminal organization that operates in various parts of India. Due to their unique modus operandi of conducting attacks by wearing only undergarments, they are known by the name ‘Chaddi Baniyan’ gang.

In addition to their undergarments, they don face masks and cover themselves in oil or mud to conceal their identities.