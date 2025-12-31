Uttarakhand: 60 injured in train collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric tunnel

The train was evacuated and condition of all injured is stable.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2025 11:30 am IST|   Updated: 31st December 2025 11:37 am IST
Around 60 workers were injured after a train collision inside the Pipalkoti tunnel
Around 60 workers were injured after a train collision inside the Pipalkoti tunnel

About 60 people were injured when a loco train collided with a goods train inside Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project tunnel in Chamoli district, officials said.

Advertisement

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said that there were a total of 109 people, mostly workers, on the train at the time of the accident, which occurred late Tuesday evening.

He said the train was evacuated and condition of all injured is stable.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The DM said that one train carrying people and another carrying materials were moving inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the project, being constructed by THDC (India), when they collided.

According to officials, loco trains are used inside tunnels for the transportation of workers, officials, and materials for construction work.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chamoli said that 10 injured have been sent to the district hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment.

Memory Khan Seminar

The 444-megawatt hydroelectric project is being built on the Alaknanda River between Helang and Pipalkoti in Chamoli district.

The project is to generate 111 megawatts of electricity through four turbines. It is targeted to be completed by next year.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2025 11:30 am IST|   Updated: 31st December 2025 11:37 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button