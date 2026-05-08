Uttarakhand: Alleged gang rape of minor staged to settle rivalry, say cops

Champawat police on Thursday claimed that the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl was a “well-planned conspiracy” hatched by a local man to settle personal scores with political rivals.

The minor had alleged that she was gang-raped at knifepoint in Salli village. She had gone missing while attending a friend’s wedding on Tuesday, prompting her father to lodge a police complaint. Police subsequently traced the girl to a dairy, where she was found without clothes, with her hands and legs tied with ropes.

Based on her statement, police had registered a case under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act against three men, identified as Puran Rawat, Naveen Rawat, and Vinod Rawat. However, Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Rekha Yadav said medical reports and technical evidence later contradicted the victim’s claims.

“Our 10-member SIT found major discrepancies between the victim’s testimony and technical inputs, following which she admitted that the incident was staged,” Yadav said at a press conference.

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Police investigations revealed that Kamal Rawat, a relative of the minor, was allegedly the mastermind behind the conspiracy. Rawat, who was arrested in a rape case two years ago, allegedly wanted to implicate the three accused due to electoral rivalry, police said.

Investigators also found frequent communication between Kamal Rawat, the girl, and one of her female friends on the day of the alleged incident, the SP said. Yadav said the accused allegedly lured the girl with promises of financial assistance for her father’s medical treatment.

Discrepancies emerged after investigators examined CCTV footage and Call Detail Records (CDRs), which did not align with the girl’s claims. “The crime scene was staged to mislead the police. Technical evidence confirmed that the named accused were not present at the location,” Yadav noted.

Champawat Chief Medical Officer Devesh Chauhan said the medical examination conducted on Wednesday found no signs of struggle or sexual assault. “There were no external injuries. A mark found on the right wrist was three days old and unrelated to the alleged incident,” the CMO told reporters.

Police said legal action is being initiated against Kamal Rawat, a female associate, and others involved in the conspiracy. Authorities are also considering whether to expand the existing case or register a fresh FIR on charges including criminal conspiracy and furnishing false information.