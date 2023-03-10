Uttarakhand govt seeks Rs 2000 cr package from Centre for Joshimath rehabilitation

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has sought an economic package of Rs 2000 crore from the Central Government for subsidence-affected areas in Joshimath and rehabilitation of the affected people, said Secretary to Chief Minister R Meenakshi Sundaram today.

While talking to ANI, Secretary Sundaram said, “The state government has sought an economic package of Rs 2,000 crore from the Center for the treatment of Joshimath disaster-affected area and rehabilitation of the affected people.”

“The state government has prepared the blueprint of the package on the basis of the assessment of the damage done at its level,” added Secretary Sundaram.

Informing about the package, Sundaram said, “There can be a change in this amount after the final report of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Joshimath”.

“Significantly, due to cracks in the houses and landslides, at present, 995 people are living in various relief camps or rented houses,” Sundaram added.

Previously, on March 3, the Uttarakhand Government has started the distribution of compensation amount to the owners of the buildings affected due to land subsidence in the Joshimath area as part of the rebalitation policy announced by the state government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Under the rehabilitation package distribution, an amount of 63.20 lakh has been distributed to 3 affected people on the first day.

The affected people to whom the compensation amount has been distributed include Subedar Major Manglu Lal (Senior) of Gandhinagar Ward, and Krishna Panwar and Baldev Singh Panwar of Sunil Ward. Compensation of 63.20 lakh has been distributed to these three families.

The Uttarakhand government announced the package in February during a cabinet meeting.