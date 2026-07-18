Uttarakhand: Man asked for ID, prevented from offering namaz

Chauhan repeatedly calls him an "outsider" and does not budge, even as local Hindus try to calm him down.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
Group of people engaged in a serious outdoor discussion in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand: A Muslim man was allegedly stopped from performing Friday prayers on the road by locals of Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh.

Sanjay Singh Chauhan, who identifies himself as a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), caught hold of the Muslim youth’s hand and stopped him from offering namaz.

A video of their confrontation has surfaced on the social media platform. The Muslim man had allegedly come to visit his grandmother, who is admitted to AIIMS. After visiting her, he was going back to his uncle, Hafiz Danish’s, house to freshen up.

Subhan Bakery

In the video, the Muslim man claims Chauhan stopped, misbehaved and demanded his proof of identity card (ID).

https://twitter.com/TheSiasatDaily/status/2078421325337797051/video/1

Chauhan repeatedly calls him an “outsider” and does not budge, even as local Hindus try to calm him down.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

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