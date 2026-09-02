Vaishali Nagar underpass traffic advisory extended till Sept 16

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police have extended the traffic advisory for the Vaishali Nagar Railway Underpass by another 14 days, from September 3 to September 16, as road widening and stormwater drain works at the site remain incomplete.

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad, said in an order that the underpass is narrow and prone to waterlogging during heavy rain, prompting the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) to take up road widening and construction of a proper storm water drainage system there. An earlier advisory covering 20 days, later extended by 29 days from July 16, expired without the works being completed, necessitating the fresh extension.

Under the advisory, traffic from My Home Mangala Apartments towards Hafeezpet via the underpass will be diverted from My Home Mangala T-junction after a U-turn towards Raghavendra Nagar Colony, then via a left turn at Raghavendranagar Colony junction, Hi-Tension Road, a left turn at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Kondapur, and the Hafeezpet Road Over Bridge (ROB) to reach Hafeezpet.

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Vehicles from Telangana Contractors Cultural Club Road heading to the underpass will be diverted at My Home Mangala T-junction along the same Raghavendranagar Colony-Hi-Tension Road-Kondapur route to reach Hafeezpet and Allwyn Junction via the Hafeezpet ROB or flyover.

Traffic from Hafeezpet, RTC Colony and Myhome Jewel heading towards Myhome Mangala or Raghavendranagar Colony will be diverted via Pipeline Road towards the Hafeezpet ROB or flyover, taking a left near Genpact to join the Kondapur-Allwyn Junction road, followed by a U-turn near the government school and the Hafeezpet ROB or flyover towards Kondapur and Raghavendra Nagar Colony.

Vehicles from Vasavi Lake City and Hafeezpet Lake bound for Myhome Mangala or Raghavendranagar Colony will be diverted at the Spire One Apartments U-turn towards the Hafeezpet ROB or flyover, following the same route via Genpact and the Kondapur-Allwyn Junction road.

Traffic from Gopal Nagar or Calvary Temple heading to Myhome Mangala will take a right at the Hafeezpet Road Under Bridge (RUB) or underpass to join the Kondapur-Allwyn Junction road, before taking the government school U-turn and the Hafeezpet ROB or flyover towards Kondapur and Raghavendra Nagar Colony.

Cyberabad traffic police have asked commuters to use the alternative routes and plan their travel accordingly during the diversion period, and have appealed for public cooperation while regretting the inconvenience caused.