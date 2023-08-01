Valid reasons to return certain bills: Telangana Guv Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said there were valid reasons for returning certain bills to the state government and that she cannot be blamed for acting in a biased manner.

She told reporters here that she was “not against anything.”

“I have clearly given my explanation about each and every bill and the explanation to the Speaker which should be tabled in the assembly so that why I have returned the bill,” she said.

It was not without a reason and every bill had a reason to return, she said.

Three bills she had endorsed and there were valid reasons for returning some others which she had clearly mentioned, she said.

“So, I cannot be blamed that I am acting in a biased manner,” she said.

Soundararajan said she had clearly mentioned about the clarifications and the objections as to why she had returned the bill.

The state government on Monday decided to pass the bills returned by the Governor again in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Governor said she was deeply pained by the sorrow and agony of victims of recent heavy rains and flooding.

She has appealed to government and non-governmental organisations to extend all possible support to those badly affected by the recent rains and floods.

She said she had immediately appealed to the Indian Red Cross Society to reach out to the affected families and provide immediate support which is being done.

“The government has opened relief centers in schools and public buildings, but it looks like these shelters needs to be increased as the floods are continuing its mayhem,” she said in her appeal.

“I am getting a gut feeling whatever help we provide to the affected families in these difficult times with the present approach is inadequate,” she said.

She appealed to all the stakeholders to speed up the relief and rehabilitation process on a mission mode by coming together as a consortium, so that, affected families overcome their grief as early as possible.

More than 40 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the recent heavy rains in the state and the state government has decided, among other measures, to extend ex-gratia to their kin after collecting their details.