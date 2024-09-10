Varanasi, Mathura temple disputes, Waqf Bill discussed at VHP’s judges’ meet

New Delhi: Dispute over temples in Varanasi and Mathura, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, religious conversion and other issues were discussed at length at a retired judges’ meet, organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad here.

The meeting, organised by the legal cell of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday, was attended by at least 30 retired judges of the Supreme Court and various high courts, sources said.

Also Read Rijiju hits out at Zakir Naik over calls to reject Waqf Bill

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present at the event.

Today marks a new chapter for India’s scientific community. Chaired the first meeting of the Governing Board of Anusandhan National Research Foundation. This body will continue working towards ensuring a transformation of India’s research landscape, thus breaking new ground in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2024

“Today, I participated in the Judge’s Meet programme organised by the legal cell of Vishva Hindu Parishad and had a detailed discussion on the topics related to judicial reforms for the creation of a developed India,” Meghwal said in a post on X late on Monday evening.

He also posted pictures of the event on X and said, “On this occasion, retired judges, other jurists, senior lawyers and other eminent intellectuals were present in the August presence of Vishva Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar.”

Sources said it was an internal meeting organised by the VHP’s legal cell which discussed a range of issues including the disputes over Varanasi and Mathura temples, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, cow slaughter and religious conversion.