VC Sajjanar inaugurates Ghatam Bonalu procession in Old City

He explained that extensive security measures were in place to ensure the procession proceeds smoothly.

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VC Sajjanar inaugurates Bonalu processions in Old City
VC Sajjanar inaugurates Bonalu processions in Old City.

Hyderabad: VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City Commissioner, inaugurated the Ghatam procession, part of Bonalu celebrations in Old City, on Monday, August 10.

The pivotal event took place at the historic Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple after the CP visited the temple and offered prayers.

Sajjanar addressed the gathering and expressed happiness at inaugurating the sacred event at the temple. He prayed that the grace of Goddess Mahankali would always remain upon the citizens of Hyderabad.

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Group of police officers standing in front of a decorated festival float with flowers and traditional art.
VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, inaugurates the Ghatam procession, part of Bonalu celebrations in Old City, on Monday, August 10.
VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, on Monday, August 10, inaugurated the Ghatam procession, part of Bonalu celebrations in Old City.

He explained that extensive security measures were in place to ensure the procession proceeds smoothly without inconvenience to devotees or untoward incidents.

The Ghatam procession, which began in Haribowli, would pass through Gaulipura, Lal Darwaaza, and Shalibanda before concluding at Nayapul, he said.

VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, takes part in the Ghatam procession.
VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner at the Ghatam procession in Old City.

Sajjanar noted that over the past month, Bonalu festivities across the city, at Golconda, Balkampet, Ujjaini Mahankali, and Lal Darwaza, had concluded grandly with the cooperation of devotees.

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VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner at the Ghatam procession, part of Bonalu celebrations in Old City.

The CP extended his gratitude to the temple trustees, organisers, officials from various government departments, and the devotees who contributed to the success of the festivities on behalf of the city police.

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