Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 16th October 2022 5:22 pm IST
New Delhi: Elite athletes run during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: A senior citizen holding a poster of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar participates in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Senior citizens dance as they participate in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Participants run during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Haile Gebrselassie, two-time Olympic gold medallist and International Event Ambassador of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, react as Ethiopia’s Chala Regasa crosses the finish line to retain his men’s elite title at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Former athlete Anju Bobby George and Adille Sumariwalla, Council Member of World Athletics and Athletics Federation of India President, with winners in the women’s elite category; Irene Cheptai, Dawit Seyaum and Stella Chesang, during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Participants run during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Participants run during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: People with disabilities participate in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Participants run during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Participants run during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with former athlete Anju Bobby George during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

