Vegetarian Malaika Arora enjoys mutton Yakhni Pulao, chicken

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora, who publicly declared her transition to a vegan lifestyle in 2020, is now under the spotlight after a viral video raised questions about her dietary choices.

Malaika, known for her commitment to animal activism and being the face of PETA India campaigns in the mid-2000s, announced her vegan journey on Instagram.

However, a recent video shared by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has stirred controversy. In the video from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah is seen presenting Malaika with a non-vegetarian delight – Yakhni Pulao claiming it to be Malaika’s favourite.

Next, she also gives us a glimpse of a container with roast chicken. Farah asks Malaika if she can cut some of the chicken for her. Sanjay Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “Don’t serve this same pulav to us Tom.” To this Farah replied, “u think malla left any ??” This contradicts Malaika’s vegan declaration.

The revelation has sparked discussions among netizens, with a Reddit user sharing clips of Malaika enjoying non-veg dishes on the show, creating a stir among fans who are now questioning the authenticity of her vegan commitment.

Malaika Arora is yet to respond to the viral video.