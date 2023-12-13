Vegetarian Virat Kohli eats ‘Chicken Tikka’. There’s a twist!

Mumbai: Virat Kohli, a famous cricket player from India, stopped eating meat a few years ago and chose a vegetarian lifestyle for health and fitness reasons. Even though he used to enjoy dishes like butter chicken, he shifted to vegan options for protein.

Recently, he shared a picture on Instagram, mentioning ‘mock chicken tikka,’ leaving fans confused. The caption read, “You’ve really nailed this mock chicken tikka,” praising the outlet and tagging them.

What some fans didn’t realize is that Virat was actually enjoying a plant-based version of the popular dish known as “mock chicken tikka.” This vegetarian alternative uses soy instead of actual chicken, providing the taste and flavor without the meat. So, it’s still vegetarian, aligning with Virat’s dietary choices.

Some people on Twitter really don't understand the difference between Chicken tikka and Mock chicken tikka (a kinda plant food)

and started controversy against Virat Kohli for eating non veg.

Reason Behind Virat Kohli Turning Vegetarian

Virat Kohli had transitioned to a vegetarian diet a few years ago due to health reasons, specifically a cervical spine issue that led to excessive uric acid production.

During an Instagram Live session in 2020, Virat had said, “Left eating meat just before the England Test series. In 2018, when we went to South Africa, I had a cervical spine issue while playing a test match. It compressed a nerve that was running straight to the little finger of my right hand. It gave me a tingling sensation and I could barely feel my little finger. I could not sleep at night and it was hurting like mad.”

The cricket champion further added, “Then I got my tests done and my stomach was too acidic and my body was too acidic, creating too much uric acid. Even though I was taking calcium and magnesium, everything but one tablet was not sufficient for my body to function properly. So, my stomach started pulling calcium from my bones and my bones got weaker. That is why I stopped eating meat completely in the middle of England tour to cut down the uric acid and I have never felt better in my life, to be honest.”