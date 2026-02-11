Venezuela send its first oil shipment to Israel after years-long hiatus

Venezuela has reportedly sent a crude oil cargo to Israel for the first time in years, as export routes shift following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro in early January.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the shipment is bound for Haifa-based Bazan Group, Israel’s largest refining company. Sources familiar with the matter said the arrangement has not been publicly disclosed. The refinery and Israel’s Energy Ministry declined to comment.

Shipping data indicate this would be the first Venezuelan crude delivered to Israel since 2020.

Venezuela’s Information Minister rejected the report, describing it as “fake” in a statement posted on X.

The shipment follows a period of political upheaval in Caracas. United States (US) forces detained Maduro on January 3 in a military operation. Soon after, US President Donald Trump said Washington would oversee Venezuelan oil sales, underscoring the strategic importance of the country’s vast reserves.

Venezuela has been under US sanctions since 2019, and it holds about one-fifth of the world’s oil reserves. It was once a major supplier of crude oil to the US.

Until recently, much of Venezuelan crude was sold to China. Recent cargoes have been directed to buyers in India, Spain and the US, reflecting a reshaping of commercial ties.