Veteran actor Nazir Hussain’s incredible journey from battlefields to silver screen

Who is the Bollywood character actor who fought alongside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the INA, served as the assistant director to the legendary Bimal Roy, and acted in some of the landmark films of Hindi cinema? Perhaps only quiz experts may be able to answer this question but most film-goers would not know the answer.

The man was Nazir Hussain whose career as a character actor spanned 500 films. He was a favourite of several well known film makers including Dev Anand and he was also known as the father of Bhojpuri films. He was born on May 15, 1922 and led a life packed with action and adventure.

Nazir Hussain’s family hailed from Uttar Pradesh which was then called United Provinces under British rule. Young Nazir Hussain grew up in Lucknow and picked up the refined culture of the City of Nawabs.

When it came to a career, he initially joined the Indian Railways but his adventurous soul was restless for action. After the Second World War began, the British armed forces began recruiting heavily to counter the enemy. Seeking adventure, Hussain joined the British army. He was posted to the eastern front, namely Malaysia and Singapore where the Japanese troops had put the allied armies under severe pressure.

British India army

During the fierce action in one battle, he was captured by the Japanese troops and held as a prisoner of war. It was when he was a prisoner that his mind was influenced by the principles of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had reestablished the Azad Hind Fauj also known as the Indian National Army.

Bose had close connections to the Japanese government and he influenced Japan to release those prisoners who wished to join the INA and fight against the British army. That was how Nazir Hussain joined the INA.

Again Hussain was involved in battles but this time for the cause of India’s freedom against his former employer – the British army. He had some hair-raising escapes but at last, the war came to an end. Netaji’s whereabouts were unknown and he is now presumed to have lost his life. The developments brought a new set of troubles for Nazir Hussain because he found himself without a job.

Association with Bimal Roy

Acting on the advice of a friend, he travelled to Kolkata (then Calcutta) where he got small roles in stage plays. During one of his roles on the stage, among the audience was the legendary filmmaker and director Bimal Roy who was noted for making realistic films. The director was on the lookout for new faces and after watching Nazir Hussain’s ability to bring dramatic effect into his role, Roy decided to give him a chance.

One of the first important roles that Nazir Hussain was given was in the film Pehla Admi directed by Roy. Fittingly the film had a story with war in the background. The film, which was released in 1950, became a big hit and launched Nazir Hussain’s film career. Later Roy developed a fondness for Nazir Hussain and he gave him roles in many films including the landmark films Do Bigha Zamin in 1953 as well as Devdas in 1955.

Do Bigha Zamin was about the life of a poor rickshaw puller in Kolkata. It was based on a story written by Rabindranath Tagore. The others who starred in the film were famous actors like Balraj Sahni and Nirupa Roy in the lead roles as well as Meena Kumari as a rich lady. Nazir Hussain’s role was that of another rickshaw puller. These small but important parts in famous movies gave Hussain the foundation that he needed in Bollywood. Producers and directors noticed him and his film career began a meteoric journey to the top.

He acted in several blockbuster movies and became famous for his emotional scenes. His best remembered roles were in Amar Akbar Anthony as the Christian priest who brought up Anthony Gonsalves (Amitabh Bachchan), Kashmir Ki Kali as the foster father of Champa (Sharmila Tagore), Parineeta (1953) as a poor clerk, Naya Daur (1957) as Seth Maganlal and many noteworthy films such as Leader and Ram Aur Shyam among others.

Father of Bhojpuri films



While Hussain was busy in the Bombay film industry, a meeting with President Rajendra Prasad changed the course of his life. At an awards function, Hussain was introduced to Prasad and since the President was from Bihar, Hussain spoke to him in the Bhojpuri dialect which he knew. The President was thrilled to hear fluent Bhojpuri from a Bollywood actor and suggested that Hussain should promote Bhojpuri films and act in them.

Taking the President’s advice to heart, Hussain wrote the script for a film titled Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo. One of the women who acted in that film was Leela Mishra whom we remember as the Mausi Ji (Basanti’s aunt) in the film Sholay. The Bhojpuri film became one of the greatest hits in the language and thereafter Hussain produced films in the Bhojpuri dialect. That is why he came to be known as the father of Bhojpuri films. Sadly in 1987, he passed away owing to a heart attack when he was 65 which was not an age to die.