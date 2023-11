Chennai: Freedom fighter and veteran Marxist leader N Sankaraiah died here on Wednesday following illness, CPI(M) sources said.

He was 102 years old and was under treatment at a private hospital here, they added.

Sankaraiah is considered to be one of the tallest leaders in the country’s Marxist movement, especially in Tamil Nadu.

Red salute to our beloved veteran leader, comrade N. Sankaraiah! pic.twitter.com/wN2TbEUXdW — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) November 15, 2023

PMK leader S Ramadoss has condoled Sankaraiah’s demise.