Veteran nuclear scientist R Chidambaram dies at 88

New Delhi: Veteran scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a key role in the nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, died on Saturday, an official of the Department of Atomic Energy said. He was 88.

Chidambaram, who was also associated with the nuclear weapons programme, breathed his last at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai at 3.20 am, the official said.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram. He was one of the key architects of India’s nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India’s scientific and strategic capabilities. He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2025

He had served as chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India.

Chidambaram was conferred with the Padma Shri and the Padma Vibhushan in 1975 and 1999 respectively.