Veteran nuclear scientist R Chidambaram dies at 88

Chidambaram, who was also associated with the nuclear weapons programme, breathed his last at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai at 3.20 am, the official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th January 2025 1:13 pm IST
Veteran nuclear scientist R Chidambaram dies at 88
Rajagopala Chidambaram

New Delhi: Veteran scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a key role in the nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, died on Saturday, an official of the Department of Atomic Energy said. He was 88.

Chidambaram, who was also associated with the nuclear weapons programme, breathed his last at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai at 3.20 am, the official said.

He had served as chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India.

Also Read
Gadkari pitches for skill development courses for tribal students, rating of ‘ashram shalas’

Chidambaram was conferred with the Padma Shri and the Padma Vibhushan in 1975 and 1999 respectively.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th January 2025 1:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button